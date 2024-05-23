Apply for the Tulpehocken and Quittapahilla Watershed Grant

​​​Stay tuned here for upcoming application opportunities.



Read Press Release Here

Purpose of Funds

Through an agreement between the PFBC and Helix Ironwood, LLC (formerly PPL Ironwood, LLC), funds provided by Helix Ironwood, LLC are to be applied to projects that will improve aquatic habitat, water quality and recreational access in these watersheds.



Tulpehocken and Quittapahilla Creek Watershed grants are given for stream restoration, habitat enhancement, and recreational enhancement activities on streams located in the Tulpehocken and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds. This funding is available through a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Helix Ironwood, L.L.C. related to the operation of an electric generation facility located in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County.

Only project proposals located within the Tulpehocken and/or Quittapahilla Creek watersheds are considered. The monies can be used for stand-alone projects or to supplement other funding for larger projects that are designed to improve aquatic habitat, water quality, or recreational use. Examples of acceptable activities include: fishery habitat restoration or enhancement; fish stocking; fishing access; maintenance or creation of facilities to encourage, improve or expand recreational use of the fishery; or studies related to these issues.

The program will continue on a regular basis throughout the life of the Helix Ironwood Power Plant.

For more information about this grant program contact the PFBC at 717-346-8137.