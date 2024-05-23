Apply for the Technical Assistance Program (TAP)

About the Program
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission recognizes the need to provide technical assistance in review, planning and implementation of fish habitat enhancement and restoration projects aimed at improving aquatic and terrestrial habitats in streams, lakes, ponds and impoundments within the boundaries of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Existing and future fisheries enhancement and restoration projects, initiated by both private and public organizations, will benefit from technical assistance provided by Commission Habitat Managers. The Division of Habitat Management’s Technical Assistance Program (TAP) creates the opportunity to provide groups, individuals and agencies with fisheries enhancement or restoration projects that do not require a full service program (Cooperative Habitat Improvement Programs) with technical support.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has established this program, to provide technical assistance in project review, design and permitting and on site field construction oversight, to individuals, organizations and agencies in waters of the Commonwealth. The level of technical support given to an individual project will vary depending upon project needs, landownership, project funding and the overall program’s project abundance and individual waterway health.
The Commission’s Technical Assistance Program strives to:
- Protect, conserve and enhance aquatic resources and provide fishing and boating opportunities.
- Create aquatic and terrestrial stewardship partnerships and enhance relationships with other state and federal agencies organizations, corporations, landowners, and the anglers.
- Provide individuals, organizations, state and federal agencies, and landowners an opportunity to gain a working knowledge of the environmental relationships involved in Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources management.
- Provide technical guidance to restore and enhance the aquatic and riparian habitats of Pennsylvania’s waters.
- Provide technical assistance to create ascetically pleasing and functional projects that meet the limiting habitat factors of the project site or reach while being financially efficient.
Guidelines
- Fisheries habitat technical assistance can be provided to any individual, organization, agency or corporation.
- Fisheries habitat technical assistance is limited to: Project review, design, permitting support, field investigations and field construction oversight of accepted applicants.
- Waterways must be healthy and able to support a fish community (as determined by The Division of Habitat Management).
- PFBC Project funding is not part of the Technical Assistance Program.
- Project must be of an adequate size/scope to be considered for a TAP project (as determined by The Division of Habitat Management).
Contribution Opportunities
The PFBC may contribute to the following:
- Design Assistance – Habitat Management personnel may assist in the design of a project. This may include computer-generated drawings with specific device dimensions and placement; material lists for devices and a narrative explaining the plan.
- Supervision and Tools – Habitat Management Staff may provide on-site supervision of construction and the use of our power and hand tools as our schedule allows.
- Project/Plan Reviews –Habitat Management personnel may conduct field and or desk reviews of plans generated by parties other than PFBC. Comments on these plans will be provided to the project sponsor.
- Planning/Organizing – Guidance and assistance may be provided to project sponsors to assist in planning and organizing projects.
Project Types
- Fish Habitat Improvement – Enhancement of existing aquatic habitats by minor physical alterations using both hard and soft structures.
- Fish Habitat Restoration – Rebuilding of habitats eliminated by natural or man-made events. Habitat restoration projects may consist of major physical alteration using both hard and soft structures as well as bank grading and vegetation plantings.
- Riparian Corridor Management – Enhancement, restoration and protection of stream or lake corridors through the establishment of protective buffers.
Additional Information
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission funding is not available to TAP cooperators, but lakes not open to the public may receive technical support through TAP. Both the CHIP program and the TAP program have been created to manage the design, the construction and the placement of artificial fish habitat in Pennsylvania lakes and impoundments.
State and Federal Encroachment Permits
It will be the responsibility of the project applicant to apply for, and obtain all necessary state, federal permits, authorizations or landowner permissions for Technical Assistance Projects.
Associated Construction Activities – Construction of Technical Assistance Enhancement or Restoration Projects cannot begin until all necessary state, federal and local permits, authorizations and permissions are obtained.
Learn more about Habitat Improvement
How to Apply
- Contact the appropriate Habitat Management Section (either for Streams or Lakes)
- Complete an application and mail it to the appropriate Habitat Management Section (either for Streams or Lakes)
Contact for Streams
Habitat Management Stream Section
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission
595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 359-5126
Contact for Lakes
Habitat Management Lake Section
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission
595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 359-5162
For questions, contact the Division of Habitat Managemeny by emailing RA-FBHabitatMgmt@pa.gov