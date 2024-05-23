Apply for the Technical Assistance Program (TAP)

About the Program

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission recognizes the need to provide technical assistance in review, planning and implementation of fish habitat enhancement and restoration projects aimed at improving aquatic and terrestrial habitats in streams, lakes, ponds and impoundments within the boundaries of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Existing and future fisheries enhancement and restoration projects, initiated by both private and public organizations, will benefit from technical assistance provided by Commission Habitat Managers. The Division of Habitat Management’s Technical Assistance Program (TAP) creates the opportunity to provide groups, individuals and agencies with fisheries enhancement or restoration projects that do not require a full service program (Cooperative Habitat Improvement Programs) with technical support.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has established this program, to provide technical assistance in project review, design and permitting and on site field construction oversight, to individuals, organizations and agencies in waters of the Commonwealth. The level of technical support given to an individual project will vary depending upon project needs, landownership, project funding and the overall program’s project abundance and individual waterway health.

The Commission’s Technical Assistance Program strives to: