    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Submit Boat Rental Business Information

    The Fish and Boat Commission helps connect boating enthusiasts with boat rental businesses (liveries) by keeping up to date information.

    Submit Information Here

    Why Connect your Business with the PFBC

    The Commission wants to connect potential customers with boat rental opportunities. If you own or operate a boat rental business (also known as a livery), please complete this questionnaire.

    Completing the questionnaire will help the PFBC: 

    • Maintain an up to date listing of rental opportunities
    • Provide you and your customers with improved educational resources and tools
    • Provide you with updates throughout the year that are relevant to rental operations

    Drives customers to your business.

    A boat rental business (also known as a livery) is defined as a commercial enterprise (person, partnership, corporation or other legal entity) that rents or leases rental boats for use on the waters of this Commonwealth.

    Regulations for boat rental businesses help ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for renters and others on the water. Help keep your customers coming back by following these regulations:

    Questions about rental boat regulations and safety orientation guidelines can be sent to RA-FBBOATRENTAL@pa.gov.