Request Use of Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Property

Use Request Overview

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will consider requests to enter into a lease or license for utilization of its property.

Use of PFBC property will require a written agreement that will include:

1) an indemnification clause

2) a statement of work

3) a term of use

4) a notice to PFBC prior to utilization of property

5) a guarantee of no adverse impacts on fishing, boating or the resource

The agreement may also require:

1) monetary consideration

2) liability insurance

3) state or local permits

4) site restoration clause and plan

Submission Form PFBC-PAPS-003, Property Use Request, must be submitted to PFBC with a $100 application fee. If request is approved, this fee may be applied as consideration. Requests requiring the fee must be submitted via mail with the fee enclosed. Requests exempt from the fee may be emailed.

Exempt from Application Fee:

1) Boy and Girl Scout Troops

2) Conservation Projects

3) Environmental Education Projects

4) Fire Companies

5) Government and Municipal Entities

6) Memorials

7) Nonprofit Entities

8) Service to State Installations

Complete all sections of the form entirely and ensure that information is clear and legible. If additional space is needed, label and attach pages to the form.

Submitting Form

For requests requiring application fee, mail to:

Property Services Section

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

595 East Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte, PA 16823

For requests exempt from fee, e-mail to:

RA-fbpropertyservice@pa.gov