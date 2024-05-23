Request Use of Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Property

Use Request Overview
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will consider requests to enter into a lease or license for utilization of its property.
Use of PFBC property will require a written agreement that will include:
1) an indemnification clause
2) a statement of work
3) a term of use
4) a notice to PFBC prior to utilization of property
5) a guarantee of no adverse impacts on fishing, boating or the resource
The agreement may also require:
1) monetary consideration
2) liability insurance
3) state or local permits
4) site restoration clause and plan
Submission Form PFBC-PAPS-003, Property Use Request, must be submitted to PFBC with a $100 application fee. If request is approved, this fee may be applied as consideration. Requests requiring the fee must be submitted via mail with the fee enclosed. Requests exempt from the fee may be emailed.
Exempt from Application Fee:
1) Boy and Girl Scout Troops
2) Conservation Projects
3) Environmental Education Projects
4) Fire Companies
5) Government and Municipal Entities
6) Memorials
7) Nonprofit Entities
8) Service to State Installations
Complete all sections of the form entirely and ensure that information is clear and legible. If additional space is needed, label and attach pages to the form.
Submitting Form
For requests requiring application fee, mail to:
Property Services Section
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
For requests exempt from fee, e-mail to:
RA-fbpropertyservice@pa.gov