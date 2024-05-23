Report Water Pollution or Poaching

What to Report

If you see anything suspected to be a pollution, disturbance, or poaching on any waterway, regardless of how seemingly insignificant, report it immediately by calling the local PFBC Region Law Enforcement office during business hours (M-F, 8-4) or call the PFBC toll-free hotline: 855-347-4545 to leave a message.

What is Considered Pollution



An introduction into any waterway of anything that “might” harm or kill fish. Examples of “pollutants” are: Electricity, explosives, sediment runoff, sewage, insecticides, poisons, high volumes of extremely hot water, liquid concrete or cement, paint, chemicals, petroleum products like gasoline or oil, brine runoff from gas or water well drilling, and manufacturing waste.

Pollution Indicators

Dead fish including crayfish, frogs, and any other types of aquatic life; strange odors like manure, sewage, or chemicals; muddy, cloudy, or discolored water; shiny, oily sheen on water’s surface; foamy material floating on the surface; and extremely muddy water.