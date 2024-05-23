Report Water Pollution or Poaching

What to Report
If you see anything suspected to be a pollution, disturbance, or poaching on any waterway, regardless of how seemingly insignificant, report it immediately by calling the local PFBC Region Law Enforcement office during business hours (M-F, 8-4) or call the PFBC toll-free hotline: 855-347-4545 to leave a message.
What is Considered Pollution
An introduction into any waterway of anything that “might” harm or kill fish. Examples of “pollutants” are: Electricity, explosives, sediment runoff, sewage, insecticides, poisons, high volumes of extremely hot water, liquid concrete or cement, paint, chemicals, petroleum products like gasoline or oil, brine runoff from gas or water well drilling, and manufacturing waste.
Pollution Indicators
Dead fish including crayfish, frogs, and any other types of aquatic life; strange odors like manure, sewage, or chemicals; muddy, cloudy, or discolored water; shiny, oily sheen on water’s surface; foamy material floating on the surface; and extremely muddy water.
Disturbance
Includes any alteration of a waterway, its banks, bed, or fish habitat that “might” cause damage to or kill fish. Common disturbance indicators are: Removal of gravel from stream beds; earth-moving in or along a waterway; dragging logs across stream banks and through stream beds; installing pipes or culverts; building or installing bridges; making roadways through or along a stream; draining a waterway, wetland, or watershed; or changing the channel flow of a waterway. Various types of permits are required for any such work.
You may also report it to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at 1-800-541-2050 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).