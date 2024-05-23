Register for the National Saltwater Angler Registry Program (SARP)

Meet Requirements of Another State*



An angler may meet the saltwater angler registration requirements of another state. Anglers do not need to register if they meet one of the following exceptions:



Are under the age of 16.

Hold a Highly Migratory Species Angling Permit.

Fish commercially under a valid license.

Possess a valid registration with the National Saltwater Angler Registry.

Registry administered by NOAA or from another exempted state.

*Please note that registered anglers must still possess a valid state fishing license.​

