    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Register for the National Saltwater Angler Registry Program (SARP)

    Anglers who target or catch shad, striped bass, and river herring from the Delaware River below Trenton Falls or in the Delaware Estuary are required to register for the National Saltwater Angler Registry with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) or the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

    Register with PFBC

    Anglers who target or catch shad, striped bass, and river herring from the Delaware River below Trenton Falls or in the Delaware Estuary are required to register with the Fish and Boat Commission.

    Anglers may also register, for a fee, with the National Saltwater Angler Registry administered by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Assocation.

    Meet Requirements of Another State*

    An angler may meet the saltwater angler registration requirements of another state. Anglers do not need to register if they meet one of the following exceptions:  

    • Are under the age of 16. 
    • Hold a Highly Migratory Species Angling Permit.
    • Fish commercially under a valid license.
    • Possess a valid registration with the National Saltwater Angler Registry.
    • Registry administered by NOAA or from another exempted state.

    *Please note that registered anglers must still possess a valid state fishing license.​