Register for the National Saltwater Angler Registry Program (SARP)

Register with PFBC
Anglers who target or catch shad, striped bass, and river herring from the Delaware River below Trenton Falls or in the Delaware Estuary are required to register with the Fish and Boat Commission.
Register with NOAA
Anglers may also register, for a fee, with the National Saltwater Angler Registry administered by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Assocation.
Meet Requirements of Another State*
An angler may meet the saltwater angler registration requirements of another state. Anglers do not need to register if they meet one of the following exceptions:
- Are under the age of 16.
- Hold a Highly Migratory Species Angling Permit.
- Fish commercially under a valid license.
- Possess a valid registration with the National Saltwater Angler Registry.
- Registry administered by NOAA or from another exempted state.
*Please note that registered anglers must still possess a valid state fishing license.