Register for a Fishing Program

View our Fishing Programs
Join our experts for a variety of fishing programs designed to teach you the basics of fishing while setting you up with the skills to take to the water for your own adventure!
Participants are provided with a brief introduction to fishing or fishing skills. These activities may include on-water fishing experiences. Check the description of the event that interests you for more details.
Our Family Fishing Program is for families with little or no fishing experience. Participants learn basic fishing skills and to practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages 5 and older. The program is free and all equipment is provided. NOTE: the fishing license requirement is waived during the program for participants age 16 and older.
These fishing events are conducted for children under the age of 16, senior citizens, disabled anglers or other group. Participants have the opportunity to fish and in some cases win prizes.
Fly fishing can be a fun way to fish for the first time or it can present a new experience for seasoned anglers. Anyone, ages 12 years and older with an interest in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, knot tying, casting techniques and on the water skills is welcome. It is the perfect opportunity to learn fly fishing basics and meet other fly anglers. The program is free, and all equipment is provided. NOTE: The fishing license requirement is waived during the program for participants age 16 and older.
This educational program is designed for women interested in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, knot tying, casting techniques and on the water skills. It is the perfect opportunity to learn fly fishing basics and meet other women interested in fly fishing. The program is free and all equipment is provided. NOTE: The fishing license requirement is waived during the program for participants age 16 and older.
Learn the basic skills of ice fishing like rigging and using a tip-up, working a jigging rod, selecting bait and lures, and using an auger to bore your fishing hole. Information about basic ice safety is also included in this program, you and your family will have the opportunity to experience ice fishing first hand. The program is free and all equipment is provided. NOTE: The fishing license requirement is waived during the program for participants age 16 and older.
This program is designed for participants interested in learning about basic paddling skills and kayak fishing equipment. Participants must be at least 16 years of age, and a parent or guardian must accompany minors. All equipment is provided.
The SMART Angler Program provides instruction to youth between the ages of 8 and 16 on the types of fish found in Pennsylvania, fish habitats, safety, equipment, outdoor manners, and protecting our water resources. Parents, guardians, mentors and other family members are encouraged to participate in SMART fishing clinics. Each participant learns basic fishing skills and gets to put those skills to use. All the participants in the fishing program focus on being "SMART" anglers.