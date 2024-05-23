Register for a Fishing Program

Fly fishing can be a fun way to fish for the first time or it can present a new experience for seasoned anglers. Anyone, ages 12 years and older with an interest in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, knot tying, casting techniques and on the water skills is welcome. It is the perfect opportunity to learn fly fishing basics and meet other fly anglers. The program is free, and all equipment is provided. NOTE: The fishing license requirement is waived during the program for participants age 16 and older.