Apply for the Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program (CHIP)

About the Program
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recognizes the need for riparian and aquatic improvements and restoration in and along the waters of Pennsylvania and the desire of private and public organizations to participate in such projects. The Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program provides the opportunity for assistance, support and guidance to those organizations or individuals willing to enhance and restore particular waterways that will benefit from such projects.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has established this cooperative program, which provides technical assistance in planning, supervision of construction and a limited amount of financial assistance for materials to the cooperator of an approved project on a qualified water. The program strives to accomplish the following:
- Improve, restore and enhance the aquatic and riparian habitats of Pennsylvania’s waterways.
- Provide organized conservation groups, agencies, private individuals and landowners the opportunity to gain a working knowledge of the environmental relationships involved with Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources.
- Promote a closer working relationship among the Commission, other agencies, anglers and boaters, landowners and the general public.
- Protect, conserve and enhance aquatic resources and provide fishing and boating opportunities.
Guidelines
- Any agency, organization or private individual may be approved as a cooperator for a particular stretch of stream or lake.
- Waters open to public fishing that are biologically suitable and in need of aquatic and/or riparian improvements or restoration may be eligible for consideration (as determined by the Division of Habitat Management).
- Waters on public land are eligible if written permission (on letterhead) is obtained by the cooperator from the controlling agency. The Division of Habitat Management will secure permission for projects on lands owned by State Parks, Bureau of Forestry, PA Game Commission, Pa Fish & Boat Commission and the U. S. Army Corps on Engineers.
- Waters on private land are eligible with written assurance that the water will remain open to public fishing for a minimum of ten (10) years. This permission is required on Form PFBC-60 and must be obtained by the cooperator prior to any project planning. A separate agreement is required for each landowner included in the project.
- The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Division of Habitat Management, may contribute the following to each cooperating sponsor:
- Planning Assistance – Habitat Management staff will assist the cooperator in planning and locating proposed improvements on the waterway. The cooperator will receive a management plan, complete with a plan narrative, detailed drawings, and materials list. The Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program will assume responsibility only for work designed and constructed in conformance with approved plans. Input from the cooperator will be received and carefully considered during the planning process.
- Permits – Habitat Management may apply for the PA Department of Environmental Protection’s General Permit (BDWW-GP-1) in the cooperator’s name. These permits are administered by the Department of Environmental Protection (Chapter 105, Clean Streams Law) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Section 404, Clean Water Act). It is the responsibility of the cooperator to conform to all guidelines and restrictions of these permits during project implementation.
- Materials – The Division of Habitat Management may purchase pre-approved materials on a 50/50 matching basis not to exceed $5,000.00 total for the year, with certain limitations, or provide other materials from our in-house stock.
- Supervision and Tools – Habitat Management staff may provide on-site supervision of construction and the use of our power and hand tools as our schedule allows.
- Assessments and Inventories – Pre- and post-habitat and/or aquatic assessments/inventories may be completed to evaluate projects as determined by the Habitat Manager.
- The cooperating sponsor will supply the following:
- A completed application returned to the Stream or Lake Section, Division of Habitat Management.
- Completed Landowner Agreements (PFBC-60) for all private lands included in the project and/or letters of permission for public lands.
- A matching provision in the form of manpower, materials and/or equipment needed to complete this project. The cooperator must arrange for any locally acquired materials whether paid for by the Commission or cooperator.
- Maintenance and repair of all improvement work for a period of ten (10) years after the completion of the project.
- Final approval of all applications along with project planning and implementation will be the responsibility of the Habitat Management Division.
- No fieldwork may be initiated until the cooperating sponsor has received all permissions, approvals and permits.
Projects
- Fish Habitat Improvement – Enhancement of existing habitats using approved fish habitat improvement structures and vegetative management with minor physical alterations. Applicable in flowing or flat water environments where water quality is not a limiting factor.
- Fish Habitat Restoration – Rebuilding habitats destroyed by natural or man-made causes using approved fish habitat improvement structures and vegetative management with intermediate physical alterations.
- Riparian Corridor Management – Enhancement, restoration and protection of vegetated stream/lake banks offering stabilization and habitat enhancement to the aquatic environment.
Additional Information
The lake or impoundment to be improved must be state or federally owned or open to the public through an easement or management agreement.
Trained Commission staff may provide technical assistance in design, permitting, artificial habitat construction and placement oversight. The trained Commission staff may also use specialized equipment and operators to construct artificial fish habitat structures.
The Commission can provide matching material funding for Active CHIP Lake Projects.
Learn more about Habitat Improvement
How to Apply
- Contact the appropriate Habitat Management Section (either for Streams or Lakes)
- Complete an application and mail it to the appropriate Habitat Management Section (either for Streams or Lakes)
Contact for Streams
Habitat Management Stream Section
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission
595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 359-5126
Contact for Lakes
Habitat Management Lake Section
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission
595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 359-5162