Apply for the Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program (CHIP)

About the Program

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recognizes the need for riparian and aquatic improvements and restoration in and along the waters of Pennsylvania and the desire of private and public organizations to participate in such projects. The Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program provides the opportunity for assistance, support and guidance to those organizations or individuals willing to enhance and restore particular waterways that will benefit from such projects.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has established this cooperative program, which provides technical assistance in planning, supervision of construction and a limited amount of financial assistance for materials to the cooperator of an approved project on a qualified water. The program strives to accomplish the following: