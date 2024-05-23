Coldwater Heritage Partnership Grant

About the CHP

The CHP is composed of Pennsylvania Trout (PATU), the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and the PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). The CHP grant program is administered by PATU under contract with DCNR, and receives funding assistance from DCNR, PFBC, and the Western PA Watershed Program (WPWP).

In addition to providing information and technical assistance, the CHP administers a grant program to develop Coldwater Conservation Plans for the purpose of conserving and protecting our coldwater streams. Coldwater Conservation Plans are useful in building local awareness and support for the long-term stewardship of coldwater streams and their surrounding watersheds. The plans are meant to identify potential problems and opportunities for stream conservation, and may often also lead to more detailed watershed studies or projects, ultimately improving the health of coldwater ecosystems. The Coldwater Heritage Partnership awards grants of up to $5,000 annually to non-profit organizations such as watershed groups, conservation districts, municipalities and local chapters of Trout Unlimited.

Goals of the CHP

fostering a greater public understanding of watershed characteristics and how they affect coldwater ecosystems;

identification of speciaial areas of concern, such as areas with exceptional water quality and high potential for impacts; and,

providing technical assistance and financial opportunities to organizations dedicated to protecting our coldwater ecosystems.

Additional Information

Please visit the Coldwater Heritage Partnership web site for additional information.