Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Coldwater Heritage Partnership Grant

    The purpose of the Coldwater Heritage Partnership (CHP) is to provide leadership, coordination, technical assistance, and funding support for the evaluation, conservation and protection of Pennsylvania’s coldwater streams.

    Visit the CHP website

    About the CHP

    The CHP is composed of Pennsylvania Trout (PATU), the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and the PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). The CHP grant program is administered by PATU under contract with DCNR, and receives funding assistance from DCNR, PFBC, and the Western PA Watershed Program (WPWP).

    In addition to providing information and technical assistance, the CHP administers a grant program to develop Coldwater Conservation Plans for the purpose of conserving and protecting our coldwater streams. Coldwater Conservation Plans are useful in building local awareness and support for the long-term stewardship of coldwater streams and their surrounding watersheds. The plans are meant to identify potential problems and opportunities for stream conservation, and may often also lead to more detailed watershed studies or projects, ultimately improving the health of coldwater ecosystems. The Coldwater Heritage Partnership awards grants of up to $5,000 annually to non-profit organizations such as watershed groups, conservation districts, municipalities and local chapters of Trout Unlimited.

    Goals of the CHP

    • fostering a greater public understanding of watershed characteristics and how they affect coldwater ecosystems;
    • identification of speciaial areas of concern, such as areas with exceptional water quality and high potential for impacts; and,
    • providing technical assistance and financial opportunities to organizations dedicated to protecting our coldwater ecosystems.

    Additional Information

    Please visit the Coldwater Heritage Partnership web site for additional information.