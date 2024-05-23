Buy a Voluntary Permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Waterways Conservation Permit

This voluntary permit is for all who utilize the waterways of Pennsylvania. From bikers to trail walkers to birders to anglers, the Voluntary Habitat/Waterways Conservation Permit benefits those who appreciate the resources of Pennsylvania.



Revenue from this permit strengthens streams, rivers, lakes and wetland habitats. This wide range of permit uses may include installing habitat structures in lakes, creating riparian buffers and improving water quality, all important characteristics to a healthy watershed. In the future, it may also allow PFBC to support efforts for fish passage or dam removal.