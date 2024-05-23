Skip to main content

    Apply to stock Triploid Grass Carp into Commonwealth Waters

    Pennsylvania water bodies stocked with Triploid Grass Carp must be permitted through the Pennyslvania Fish and Boat Commission.

    Triploid Grass Carp Overview

    Triploid grass carp are sterile, plant eating fish. These fish prefer submerged leafy vegetation and some floating vegetation like duckweed but will eat filamentous algae in the absence of preferred food. They may provide some measure of control and require a permit for introduction into a pond. A triploid grass carp permit must be obtained from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission before triploid grass carp can be purchased or stocked. 

    Permit Requirement

    A permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is required for each waterbody to be stocked with triploid grass carp (TGC) per 58 Pa. Code §71a.10.

    Apply for Permit

    Or contact: 

    Triploid Grass Carp Coordinator
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    595 E. Rolling Ridge Dr.
    Bellefonte, PA 16823        