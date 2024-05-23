Apply to Become a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Issuing Agent

Become a Fishing License Issuing Agent
Review the Fishing License Issuing Agent Cover Letter that explains the requirements and criteria of the application.
- Complete the Fishing License Issuing Agent application (PDF -- Word Doc) and answer all questions.
- Attach supplemental data when additional space is required for your reply.
- Complete the Fishing License Issuing Agent Agreement
- Be sure to include your completed surety bond for a minimum of $6,000 with this application and mail to the address listed below:
- Include your $250 non-refundable application fee. Make check payable to: PA Fishing and Boat Commission
PA Fish and Boat Commission
Division of Licensing & Registration
PO Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000
The following criteria will be used to evaluate applicants:
- Number of agents and their locations in relation to the population of the area.
- Geographic location.
- Nature of your business – Fishing licenses are generally sold in stores that also sell fishing equipment.
- Business hours – Your business should have weekend and/or evening hours.
- Public access – Available parking, accessible location, etc.
- Representation of the Commission – Appearance of facilities, providing the public with full fishing license service throughout the license sales period, etc.
- Accuracy of your business registration information on file with the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations at https://www.corporations.pa.gov/
Upon receipt, your application materials will be thoroughly reviewed, and you will be notified in writing regarding the results. This process may take 8-10 weeks from the time all completed documents have been received, so please allow adequate time if applying for the upcoming Trout Season.
Become a Boat Registration Issuing Agent
Step 1. Applicant: Carefully read the Boat Registration Issuing Agent Rules & Regulations before signing the last page. This page must accompany your application. The outline addresses the regulations pertaining to the appointment of issuing agents.
Step 2. Applicant: Complete Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Application for Boat Registration Agency, PFBC-751. Per the instructions this form must be accompanied by a one-time non-refundable fee of $250.00.
Step 3. Applicant/ Bonding Company: A completed Surety Bond, enclosed, specifically for issuing temporary boat registrations is required. The minimum bond requirement is $2,000.00. This bond may be secured after you have obtained approval to become an issuing agency, but will delay the process of becoming an active issuing agent.
Step 4. Commission: A Waterways Conservation officer will contact you to determine if you meet the criteria listed in the Rules and Regulations listed in Step 1. The Officer’s recommendation will be used in the evaluation of your application. An Officer has 4-6 weeks to return his recommendation to Harrisburg Headquarters.
Step 5. Commission: Once the recommendation has been received and reviewed you will be notified in writing whether your business was accepted or rejected as an issuing agency for the Commission. If your business is approved you will be sent an acceptance letter and an initial supply of forms and instruction manuals.
Thank you for your interest in becoming an Issuing Agent for The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Commission at (866) 262-8734