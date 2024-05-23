Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for Permit for Use of Explosives in Commonwealth Waters

    Permit issued by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for use of explosives in Commonwealth waters for engineering purposes

    Apply Here

    Use of Explosives Permit Overview

    It is a misdemeanor to alter or disturb any stream bed, fish habitat, water or watershed in any manner that might cause damage to, or loss of, fish or other aquatic life without the necessary permits. It is a misdemeanor to place any explosives in any waters within or on the boundaries of Pennsylvania without a permit.

    Filling out the Permit

    The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff reviews all aspects of the use of explosives.

    • Complete all sections fully.
    • List details for each project site which is proposed to be impacted by explosives on page.
    • Send a completed paper application form and any supporting documents together with the fee of $60.00 for each perennial waterway that is proposed to be impacted to:

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Division of Environmental Services
    595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
    Bellefonte, PA 16823

    * If the permit is denied, the fee will be returned. Incomplete applications will be returned without action