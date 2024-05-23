Apply for a Pennsylvania State Record Fish

1. Weigh Fish on Certified Scale

Get the fish weighed on a scale certified legal for trade. These scales are found at grocery stores and markets, where items are sold by weight. The scale operator must enter scale information on the application. Include the scale printout or sticker with your application. One other person must witness the weighing. Have that person enter his or her name and signature on the application. That person can’t be you, the scale operator or the person who witnessed the catch.

If the weight of your fish exceeds the current state record by two ounces, proceed with completing this application.



If not, then stop. Only those fish exceeding the current state record by two ounces are considered.