Apply for a Job

​​Careers at The Fish and Boat Commission

From biologists wading through the waters of Pennsylvania's streams surveying fish populations to conservation officers teaching safety to new boaters, the Fish and Boat Commission offers exciting and rewarding careers that help protect, conserve and enhance our state's aquatic natural resources.

The Commission offers a supportive and collaborative work environment in locations across the state. The agency employees colleagues with a broad range of skills and education. Harrisburg's Headquarters is home to our executive office, law enforcement leadership, boating bureau and agency administrative functions like human resources, IT, and financial office. Our field operations staff that include biologists and support staff base their operations out of our Centre Region Office in Centre County. We also employee staffs at 12 state fish hatcheries and six region offices.

If you have a passion for caring for our aquatic natural resources and a desire to serve, a career at the Fish and Boat Commission may be a good fit.

How To Apply



The hiring process for civil service and non-civil service positions requires interested applicants to view job postings and apply online through the commonwealth's employment website at www.employment.pa.gov.

Select the "Open Jobs" homepage tile and on the following page, click the job title of the posistion to view the job posting. To apply, click "Apply" in the top right corner of the page.

Your application will only be considered for the specific job posting you apply for.



Human Resources

PA Fish and Boat Commission

PO Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

717-705-7820

ra-pfbchr@pa.gov