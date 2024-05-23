Apply for a Resident Landowner Fishing License

How to Apply

In addition to completing this application, please send a check or money order payable to: PA Fish and Boat Commission. Include positive means of identification (name, address, DOB/photo copy of a valid PA Driver's License). The Fish and Boat Commission is not responsible for any materials lost in mailing.

PA Fish and Boat Commission

Division of Licensing and Registration

PO Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000



Phone: 877-707-4085

Fax: 717-705-7931