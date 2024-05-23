Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for a Resident Landowner Fishing License

    Pennsylvania resident owners or lessees of a farm with 80 or more acres may obtain a resident fishing license at one-half the regular fee under certain conditions.

    Eligibility Requirements

    1. The owner/lessee is a bona fide resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Proof of residency is required.
    2. The farm includes 200 linear feet of a stream, creek, river or a one-half acre pond. All water areas of the farm must be open to free public fishing.
    3. The Commission is authorized to post “fishing permitted” signs.
    4. A conservation plan has been developed for the farm that is not in conflict with the Clean Streams Law (P.L. 1987, No 394) and meets the requirements of 25 Pa. Code - Chapter 102 (relating to erosion and sediment control). 
    RESIDENT LANDOWNER FISHING LICENSE
    (includes agent fee of $1.00 and $0.97 electronic processing fee.)    		 $12.47
    TROUT PERMIT
    (includes agent fee of $1.00 and $0.97 electronic processing fee.)    		 $9.97
    POSTAGE $1.00

    How to Apply

    In addition to completing this application, please send a check or money order payable to:  PA Fish and Boat Commission. Include positive means of identification (name, address, DOB/photo copy of a valid PA Driver's License). The Fish and Boat Commission is not responsible for any materials lost in mailing. 

    PA Fish and Boat Commission
    Division of Licensing and Registration
    PO Box 67000
    Harrisburg, PA  17106-7000

    Phone: 877-707-4085
    Fax:  717-705-7931 

