Apply for a Regulated Lake Fishing License

Guidelines for the Operation of Regulated Fishing Lakes

Definition

A regulated fishing lake is any artificial or man-made pond or lake owned, leased, or controlled in any manner by any person where fishing is permitted for payment of a fee and in which all fish stocked are artificially propagated by commercial hatcheries or purchased from persons licensed to sell fish.

The annual fee for a regulated fishing lake (except temporary fishing ponds operated as regulated fishing lakes) shall be based upon the total area of fishing water on the premise to be licensed, whether the area consists of one body of water or more than one.

Classification of Regulated Fishing Lakes

The law provides for two separate and distinct classes of regulated fishing lakes as listed below:

Class A

The Commission may issue Class A regulated fishing lake licenses upon payment of the appropriate fee to lakes in the following categories:

Lakes that are wholly opened to the general public for fishing and operated solely as commercial ventures. Lakes situated wholly within the grounds of a privately owned campground provided that the campground is open to the general public and operated as a commercial venture regardless of whether the campground operator sells admission to fish at the lake to members of the public who are not camping at the campground. Lakes with a total water area of less than 20 acres situated wholly within the grounds of a private fishing and boating, rod and gun or sportsmen’s club or organization when fishing in the lake is limited to members of the club or organization and the sponsoring club or organization operates a cooperative nursery recognized by the Commission, provided that fish raised by the cooperative nursery shall be stocked in waters of this Commonwealth open for free public fishing and not in the regulated fishing lake licensed hereunder. Persons patronizing a Class A regulated fishing lake may catch, kill, and possess fish without regard to size, season or possession limit and need not possess a Pennsylvania fishing license.

Class B

Lakes that meet all other requirements of the law but are not open to the public or operated as a commercial venture may be issued a Class B regulated fishing lake license. Persons patronizing a Class B Lake may catch, kill, and possess fish taken therefrom without regard to size, season, or possession limitation. A fishing license is required to fish in a Class B Lake.