Apply for a Regulated Lake Fishing License

Guidelines for the Operation of Regulated Fishing Lakes
Definition
A regulated fishing lake is any artificial or man-made pond or lake owned, leased, or controlled in any manner by any person where fishing is permitted for payment of a fee and in which all fish stocked are artificially propagated by commercial hatcheries or purchased from persons licensed to sell fish.
The annual fee for a regulated fishing lake (except temporary fishing ponds operated as regulated fishing lakes) shall be based upon the total area of fishing water on the premise to be licensed, whether the area consists of one body of water or more than one.
Classification of Regulated Fishing Lakes
The law provides for two separate and distinct classes of regulated fishing lakes as listed below:
Class A
The Commission may issue Class A regulated fishing lake licenses upon payment of the appropriate fee to lakes in the following categories:
- Lakes that are wholly opened to the general public for fishing and operated solely as commercial ventures.
- Lakes situated wholly within the grounds of a privately owned campground provided that the campground is open to the general public and operated as a commercial venture regardless of whether the campground operator sells admission to fish at the lake to members of the public who are not camping at the campground.
- Lakes with a total water area of less than 20 acres situated wholly within the grounds of a private fishing and boating, rod and gun or sportsmen’s club or organization when fishing in the lake is limited to members of the club or organization and the sponsoring club or organization operates a cooperative nursery recognized by the Commission, provided that fish raised by the cooperative nursery shall be stocked in waters of this Commonwealth open for free public fishing and not in the regulated fishing lake licensed hereunder. Persons patronizing a Class A regulated fishing lake may catch, kill, and possess fish without regard to size, season or possession limit and need not possess a Pennsylvania fishing license.
Class B
Lakes that meet all other requirements of the law but are not open to the public or operated as a commercial venture may be issued a Class B regulated fishing lake license. Persons patronizing a Class B Lake may catch, kill, and possess fish taken therefrom without regard to size, season, or possession limitation. A fishing license is required to fish in a Class B Lake.
Responsibilties of Licensee
- A Regulated Fishing Lake license must be secured and present at business location. This license shall be effective until December 31 of the year it is issued.
- Receipts, consecutively numbered, must be issued to all anglers who catch or transport fish from a regulated fishing lake during the closed season for the species of fish, or in excess of the possession limit, or under the minimum size limit. The receipts shall be made in duplicate, and one copy shall be kept on file for the inspection by the Commission. Each angler, while in possession of the fish, shall have in his possession the receipt relative thereto and shall produce it upon demand by the proper authority. All receipts shall contain the following information.
- Name, location and license number of the regulated fishing lake
- Number and species of the fish caught.
- Date of Issue
- Bills of sale for fish purchased for stocking must be kept on file for a five (5) year time period for inspection by the Commission.
- Transportation, importation, or introduction of any species of fish, bait fish, or fish bait into this Commonwealth is not authorized if the transportation, importation, or introduction is prohibited by other laws or regulations. See the following web sites for current introduction and transportation regulations:
- http://www.pacode.com/secure/data/058/chapter71/chap71toc.html
- http://www.pacode.com/secure/data/058/chapter73/chap73toc.html
- The document Species by Watershed Approved for Open System (Flow Through) Propagations and Introductions is updated annually. It is the responsibility of the licensee to be knowledgeable about the most current version of this document.
Violations
By owner or operator - Any owner or operator of a regulated fishing lake who operates the lake without a regulated fishing lake license or who knowingly makes a false statement on his application for a license commits a summary offense of the first degree. Any owner or operator who violates any other provision of Chapter 31, regulations promulgated thereunder, or terms and conditions of his permit commits a summary offense of the second degree.
By other persons - No person shall fish, or trespass with intent to fish, in the waters or upon the bed or banks of any licensed regulated fishing lake without having paid the fee fixed by the owner or operator, or without having obtained permission from the owner or operator. No person shall willfully or maliciously destroy or damage any lake, property or appliances used in connection with the operation of a licensed regulated fishing lake. Any person violating any of the provisions of this law commits a summary offense of the first degree.
Contact Information
Contact a local PFBC Law Enforcement Regional Office if you have any questions pertaining to the approval status of your application.