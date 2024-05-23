Apply for a permit to import/transport Triploid Grass Carp

About Triploid Grass Carp

Triploid grass carp are sterile, plant eating fish. These fish prefer submerged leafy vegetation and some floating vegetation like duckweed but will eat filamentous algae in the absence of preferred food. They may provide some measure of control and require a permit for introduction into a pond.

Apply for and Submit Permit

A permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is required to purchase, import or transport triploid grass carp (TGC) into the Commonwealth per 58 Pa. Code § 71a.10.

Mail the completed permit application and an application fee of $85.00 payable to PFBC to this address:

Triploid Grass Carp Coordinator

Division of Environmental Services

595 East Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte PA 16823