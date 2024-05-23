Apply for a permit to import/transport Triploid Grass Carp

About Triploid Grass Carp
Triploid grass carp are sterile, plant eating fish. These fish prefer submerged leafy vegetation and some floating vegetation like duckweed but will eat filamentous algae in the absence of preferred food. They may provide some measure of control and require a permit for introduction into a pond.
Apply for and Submit Permit
A permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is required to purchase, import or transport triploid grass carp (TGC) into the Commonwealth per 58 Pa. Code § 71a.10.
Mail the completed permit application and an application fee of $85.00 payable to PFBC to this address:
Triploid Grass Carp Coordinator
Division of Environmental Services
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte PA 16823
Resources
Questions
Contact the PFBC TGC Permit Coordinator at ra-fbtriploidcarp@pa.gov or 814-470-5274 with questions.