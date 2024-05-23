Apply for a permit to import/transport Triploid Grass Carp

Skip to main content

    A permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is required to purchase, import or transport triploid grass carp (TGC) into the Commonwealth.

    Triploid grass carp are sterile, plant eating fish. These fish prefer submerged leafy vegetation and some floating vegetation like duckweed but will eat filamentous algae in the absence of preferred food. They may provide some measure of control and require a permit for introduction into a pond.

    A permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is required to purchase, import or transport triploid grass carp (TGC) into the Commonwealth per 58 Pa. Code § 71a.10.

    Mail the completed permit application and an application fee of $85.00 payable to PFBC to this address:

    Triploid Grass Carp Coordinator
    Division of Environmental Services
    595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
    Bellefonte PA 16823

    Contact the PFBC TGC Permit Coordinator at ra-fbtriploidcarp@pa.gov or 814-470-5274 with questions.