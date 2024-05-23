Apply for a Cast Net Fishing Permit

Cast Net Permit Overview

The use of a cast net or throw net in any Commonwealth waters except waters listed on the Commission's website are a violation of the Fish and Boat Code. These waterways require permits.

It is unlawful to use any type of net or seine to catch or take gamefish.

Net regulations

The use of a cast net, throw net or dip net in excess of four feet by four feet square or four feet in diameter in any other Commonwealth waters without a permit is a violation of the Fish and Boat Code and is punishable by a fine and may result in the loss of fishing privileges.

Cast nets or throw nets shall not exceed 10 feet in radius or 20 feet in diameter.

Dip nets shall not exceed ten feet in diameter.

Lake Erie

The holder of a Lake Erie net permit may take, catch, kill, or possess a daily creel limit of 200 emerald shiners or spot tail shiners (combined species). The holder of the permit shall carry the permit on his/her person while using the net or while possessing more than 50 emerald shiners or spot tail shiners (combined species) taken from the waters of Lake Erie or Presque Isle Bay and show it upon request of an officer authorized to enforce the Fish and Boat Code.

*A cast net permit must be accompanied by a valid fishing license.