    Apply to Volunteer with the Adopt an Access Site Program

    The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's Adopt an Access program provides volunteers the opportunity to help keep Pennsylvania's public fishing and boating access areas clean and beautiful.

    Man in a selfie showing all of the waste he collected while participating in the Adopt an Access Program. Photo courtesy of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

    Who can participate?

    Organized groups including, but not limited to, Girl and Boy Scout troops, civic organizations, religious groups, neighborhood associations and businesses may participate. Groups do not need to be charitable organizations to participate.

    Where are the sites?

    Adopt an Access opportunities exist at limited sites owned by the Commission.  Search the map below by county for a list of accesses. Note: Access site availability is subject to change.

    What do we have to do?

    In the Adopt an Access program, volunteers agree to remove litter at a Commission-owned fishing access or boat launch. The Commission supplies gloves and trash bags. Volunteers are asked to visit their adopted site for cleanup on a regular basis, especially during the busy fishing and boating season.

    What should we do if we are interested?

    Interested groups should contact Mark McLaughlin at 717-712-6285 or markmclaug@pa.gov.