    Request Ethics Training

    The State Ethics Commission strives to fulfill its educational role by providing guidance to public officials and public employees regarding their duties and responsibilities under the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act. 

    Overview

    Commission staff members are ready, willing and able to conduct educational training workshops for your association, group or organization upon request at no charge. 

    In the past, Commission staff members have made appearances at association annual events, conferences, seminars, workshops, panels and presentations in relation to the Ethics Law and ethics in government. 

    At conferences, Commission staff members avail themselves to conference attendees by staffing an informational booth in the exhibit halls where they distribute information and answer questions.

    Additional Resources

    Training Request Form 

    Ethics Training Request Form

     

    Training Pamphlet 

    Training Pamphlet - PDF

    Seminar Content

    Topics covered during an ethics and conflicts of interest training seminar include but are not limited to: 

    • Intent of the Law
    • Jurisdiction
    • Definitions
    • Exceptions
    • Public Employee
    • Conflicts of Interest
    • Restricted Activities
    • Revolving Door
    • Opinions and Advices
    • Financial Disclosure
    • Investigations
    • Confidentiality
    • Penalties
    • Questions and Answers
    • Where to obtain additional information
    • Ethics website and eLibrary