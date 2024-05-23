Request Ethics Training

Overview
Commission staff members are ready, willing and able to conduct educational training workshops for your association, group or organization upon request at no charge.
In the past, Commission staff members have made appearances at association annual events, conferences, seminars, workshops, panels and presentations in relation to the Ethics Law and ethics in government.
At conferences, Commission staff members avail themselves to conference attendees by staffing an informational booth in the exhibit halls where they distribute information and answer questions.
Additional Resources
Training Request Form
Training Pamphlet
Seminar Content
Topics covered during an ethics and conflicts of interest training seminar include but are not limited to:
- Intent of the Law
- Jurisdiction
- Definitions
- Exceptions
- Public Employee
- Conflicts of Interest
- Restricted Activities
- Revolving Door
- Opinions and Advices
- Financial Disclosure
- Investigations
- Confidentiality
- Penalties
- Questions and Answers
- Where to obtain additional information
- Ethics website and eLibrary