Request an Advisory Opinion

The Commission will advise within 14 days whether an advice or opinion may be issued. An advice is issued by the Commission's Chief Counsel where Commission precedent, court cases, the Ethics Act, the Lobbying Disclosure Law, or Regulations provide a basis upon which to render such advice. An advice can usually be issued to a person within 21 working days of the Commission's receipt of the request. In some cases, however, the time may be extended. An advice may be appealed to the full Commission.

If an opinion will be issued by the Commission members, requestor will be advised of the date, time, and place of the Commission meeting, at which the advisory request will be considered. The requestor may attend this meeting and make a presentation.