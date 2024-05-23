Ethics Commission Right To Know Law Requests

You can file a Right-to-Know request in four ways:

Email

Fax

U.S. Mail

In Person

No matter how you submit the request, be sure to address it to the Open Records Officer.

Filing a request is always free, but the Commission may require the payment of certain fees as established by the Office of Open Records. The fee schedule can be found on the Office of Open Records website. Prepayment of the fees may be required at the discretion of the Executive Director if such fees are expected to exceed $100.

For additional information on how to file a request, please visit the

Office of Open Records website.

​Documents

Standard Right-to-Know Law Request Form (PDF)

Official RTKL Fee Schedule (PDF)