Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Ethics Commission Right To Know Law Requests

    Instructions, Policies and Procedures of the Commission Relating to the Right to Know Law

    RTKL Request form
    RTKL Fee Schedule

    Submission of requests for access

    Written requests for access to public records of the Commission shall be submitted by using the Standard Right-to-Know Law Request Form developed by the Office of Open Records. Requests for access to records of the Commission must sufficiently identify or describe the requested records so as to enable a determination of whether they are public record. Requests shall be submitted to the Commission’s Open Records Officer:

    Mary W. Fox, Executive Director 
    State Ethics Commission 
    Finance Building 
    613 North Street, Room 309 
    Harrisburg, PA 17120-0400
    Telephone: (717) 783-1610 or 1-800-932-0936 
    FAX: (717) 787-0806 
    E-Mail: RA-ethicsRTKL@pa.gov

    Ways to file

    You can file a Right-to-Know request in four ways:

    Email
    Fax
    U.S. Mail
    In Person

    No matter how you submit the request, be sure to address it to the Open Records Officer.

    Filing a request is always free, but the Commission may require the payment of certain fees as established by the Office of Open Records. The fee schedule can be found on the Office of Open Records website. Prepayment of the fees may be required at the discretion of the Executive Director if such fees are expected to exceed $100.

    For additional information on how to file a request, please visit the
    Office of Open Records website.

    ​Documents

    Standard Right-to-Know Law Request Form (PDF)

    Official RTKL Fee Schedule (PDF)