Get Certified to Teach in Pennsylvania

Current processing times
Processing times once your application reaches awaiting evaluation status:
- In State Level I Certificates: 1 week
- In State Level II Certificates (Instructional and Ed Spec): 3 weeks
- Out of State Level I Certificates (Instructional and Ed Spec): 5 weeks
- All Speciailty Certs Other than In State/Out of State Level: 5 weeks
- Add On Certifications: 1 week
- Emergency Certification (All Types): 1 week
Contact us
Here's how you can contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality for answers to your questions. You may also call the certification services team at: 717-PA-TEACH (728-3224) or 717-787-3356.