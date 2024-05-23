File an Educator Misconduct Mandatory Report

Overview
The Department of Education prosecutes educator discipline cases and supporting regulations. Chief school administrators of schools have additional mandatory reporting duties when an educator's conduct is in question.
The Department receives, reviews, and investigates pre-complaint referrals and educator misconduct complaints.
If discipline is needed, the Department takes accused educators to trial before the Professional Standards and Practices Commission.
In addition to submitting the required forms, chief school administrators of schools have more reporting responsibilities when an educator's conduct is in question.
For information or questions about the Mandatory Report Forms, please call us at (717) 787-5500 or mail reports to:
Pennsylvania Department of Education
Office of Chief Counsel
607 South Drive, 3rd Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17120