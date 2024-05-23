Submit a Medical Examiner's Certificate for Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

A Medical Examiner's Certificate is a document you get from your doctor after a physical checkup. It says that you're fit to drive a commercial vehicle. Your doctor fills out the form, gives you one copy, and keeps another for at least 3 years.

Most commercial drivers need to submit their Medical Examiner’s Certificate to PennDOT. Some drivers, like school bus drivers or government employees, don't need to send this certificate as long as they self-certify to PennDOT. But your medical check is part of getting or renewing your license, and your driving type and medical condition will be in your record.