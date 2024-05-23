Request a Driver Records Business Account

Overview
Businesses can quickly access driver histories online. They can then print them for employment or insurance purposes.
Employers and insurance agents can request access by submitting the a form and a fee to PennDOT. This fee covers their application.
Once approved, you'll get an account number and password. You can then view driver histories online for $14 each, paid by credit card.
Employers of commercial drivers and school bus drivers
If you employ commercial or school bus drivers, you can apply for unlimited electronic access to their records.
- Employers of Commercial Drivers Internet Application/License Agreement
- Employers of School Bus Drivers Internet Application/License Agreement
- Government Agency Internet Application/License Agreement
You must submit a renewal application each year.