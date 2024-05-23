Request a Driver's License Restoration Requirements Letter

Your driver's license restoration requirements tells you everything you need to do to have your driving privilege restored.

You can get your restoration requirements letter for free online.

If you don't want to do it online, a letter will be mailed to your address of record approximately 30 days prior to your eligibility date. It will outline everything you need to do to have your driving privilege restored. The restoration requirements letter is provided to you at no cost.

Important note: Please be sure to print your restoration requirements letter once you access it online because PennDOT will not mail you a copy. If you are unable to print your letter once you access it online, please contact PennDOT's Customer Call Center to obtain a copy.