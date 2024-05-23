Get a Learner's Permit

After studying the manual and following the steps just listed, bring the following items to the Driver License Center when you are ready to take your Knowledge Test:

Your completed Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application (DL-180). Do not mail this form. If under 18 years of age, also bring your completed Parent or Guardian Consent Form (DL-180TD).

Proof of date of birth and identification. These documents must be originals (photocopies will not be accepted).

Your Social Security card (which must be signed)

Applicable fee. (Note: Please refer to back of form for acceptable form(s) of payment.)

Please Note: Forms of identification that may be used to prove your date of birth are listed on the back of the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application or DL-180 (PDF) along with the fees.

If you do not have your vision tested by your HCP or optometrist, your vision will be tested at the Driver License Center. If you wear glasses or contact lenses, please bring them with you.

You will then take the Knowledge Test on signs, laws, driving rules and safe practices described later in this manual. After passing the Knowledge Test, the examiner will give you a learner's permit, which is valid for one year.

