Establish a PA Fleet Registration Account

Overview
The purpose of the fleet registration program is to streamline the registration process for customers that own 15 or more vehicles. The fleet process enables the owner to renew all the vehicles in the fleet in one month rather than keeping track of various renewal expirations throughout the year. The fleet account holder is permitted to choose the month they want each fleet to expire, with the exception of school bus, mass transit, and emergency vehicle fleets. All taxis, limousines, and privately-owned mass transit buses must be added to the fleet system. Once a fleet is established all vehicles added to a particular fleet will be assigned the expiration date of the fleet. When it is time to renew the fleet registrants will receive a renewal application that lists all the vehicles currently registered on the fleet which will be renewed at the same time. Registrants are permitted to have multiple fleets on an account as long as each fleet meets the requirements based on the fleet type.
How to Apply
Submit the Application To Establish a Fleet Account (MV-670) and the New Pennsylvania Fleet Account Checklist (MV-556F). This checklist includes detailed information about the documentation you need to submit.
Mail your documents to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Commercial Registration Section
P.O. Box 68289
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8289
Additional resources:
- Bus, School Vehicle, Limousine, Taxi Registration Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Dual Registration Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Language Assistance Services (PDF)
- Preferred-Permanent Registration of Fleet Vehicles Fact Sheet (PDF)
- PUB 479: Fleet Registration Manual (PDF)
- Stage Vehicles Fact Sheet (PDF)
- MV-556F (PDF)
- MV-610 (PDF)
- MV-615 (PDF)
- MV-670 (PDF)
- MV-671 (PDF)
- MV-673 (PDF)
- MV-674 (PDF)
- MV-904C (PDF)