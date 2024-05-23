Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Establish a PA Fleet Registration Account

    Pennsylvania's Fleet Registration program provides customers the convenience of establishing fleet accounts in order to consolidate the registration renewals of multiple vehicles. Instead of receiving individual registration renewal applications that must be completed for each vehicle, one renewal application is produced, listing all the vehicles on the fleet expiring in a given month.

     

    The PA Fleet registration program is for fleets that will travel primarily within Pennsylvania.

     

    If your vehicles will be traveling out of PA, consider the apportioned registration program instead.

    Overview

    The purpose of the fleet registration program is to streamline the registration process for customers that own 15 or more vehicles. The fleet process enables the owner to renew all the vehicles in the fleet in one month rather than keeping track of various renewal expirations throughout the year. The fleet account holder is permitted to choose the month they want each fleet to expire, with the exception of school bus, mass transit, and emergency vehicle fleets. All taxis, limousines, and privately-owned mass transit buses must be added to the fleet system. Once a fleet is established all vehicles added to a particular fleet will be assigned the expiration date of the fleet. When it is time to renew the fleet registrants will receive a renewal application that lists all the vehicles currently registered on the fleet which will be renewed at the same time. Registrants are permitted to have multiple fleets on an account as long as each fleet meets the requirements based on the fleet type. 

    How to Apply

    Submit the Application To Establish a Fleet Account (MV-670) and the New Pennsylvania Fleet Account Checklist (MV-556F). This checklist includes detailed information about the documentation you need to submit.

    Mail your documents to:

    Bureau of Motor Vehicles
    Commercial Registration Section
    P.O. Box 68289
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8289

    Learn more about Fleet Registration
    Pay Your PA Fleet Invoices