Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit Verification of Degree for Lead Occupation Certification

    If you would like to gain the Lead Project Designer certification or Lead Risk Assessor certification, this form is required to apply for approval with L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Find form here

    Submission Requirements

    When initially applying for the Lead Project Designer certification or Lead Risk Assessor certification, you must submit a notarized copy of the Verification of Degree form, to be evaluated towards either your lead occupation certification application or lead exam application, to L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Mail this form with the application form to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Contact Us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Call us

    If you have questions, please call the CAL Division.

    Call the CAL Division

    Submit by mail

    Mail your completed application to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Form

    Email Us

    You can also email the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    Email the CAL Division