Submit Verification of Degree for Lead Occupation Certification

When initially applying for the Lead Project Designer certification or Lead Risk Assessor certification, you must submit a notarized copy of the Verification of Degree form, to be evaluated towards either your lead occupation certification application or lead exam application, to L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

Mail this form with the application form to:



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121