Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. 

    Submit a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notice

    The WARN Act is enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor and requires employers to post public notice of a business closure or mass layoff to protect workers, their families, and their communities.

    Submit a WARN Notice

    Current WARN Notices and Requirements

    Provisions and requirements when submitting a WARN Notice.

    Current Notices

    DLI posts a list of current WARN Notices, organized by month and year.

    WARN Notice Requirements

    When submitting a WARN Notice, it must also be provided to:

    • Affected workers or their representatives (e.g., a labor union)
    • the State Dislocated Worker unit
    • The Department of Labor & Industry

    WARN Notice Content

    1. It must be in writing. Any reasonable method of delivery designed to ensure receipt 60 days before a closing or layoff is acceptable.
    2. The notice must be specific.

    WARN Notice Exceptions

    A WARN Notice must reach the affected employees within 60 days before a closing or layoff. There are three exceptions:

    1. Faltering company - Applies only to plant closings. It covers situations where a company has sought new capital or business in order to stay open and where giving notice would ruin the opportunity.
    2. Unforeseeable business circumstances - Applies to closings and layoffs that are caused by circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable.
    3. Natural disaster - Applies where a closing or layoff is the direct result of a natural disaster, such as a flood, earthquake, drought or storm.

    Employers can find more information about general provisions, exemptions and guidance under the WARN Act.

    DLI will provide rapid response assistance as soon as information is received that a mass dislocation or plant closure is scheduled to take place.

    Request Rapid Response Services and Support

    Request Rapid Response Services and Employment Support for Natural Disasters, Economic Hardships, or Business Closures

    Rapid Response Services

    WARN Notice Resources

    DLI provides rapid response services and resources for employers in the event of a natural disaster, economic hardship, business closure, or mass layoff.

    Rapid Response Resources

    Rapid Response Guidance​ - Guidance for PA CareerLink® and partner organizations on the Pennsylvania Rapid Response process, roles, and responsibilities.

    Rapid Response One-Pager - Helpful overview and fact sheet about Rapid Response Services.

    Rapid Response Information Guide - Information about services, programs and benefits provided by DLI's Rapid Response Services team.

    Enforcement of WARN requirements is through the United States district courts. Workers, representatives of employees and DLI may bring individual or class action suits against an employer.

    Request Services & Resources

    Contact us

    Employers can contact the DOL's Division of Worker Dislocation and Special Response for general questions about the WARN Act. To submit a WARN notice, please reach out to the Bureau of Workforce Development Partnership & Operations Rapid Response Service Team.

    Submit by mail

    200 Constitution Avenue, NW Room N-5422 Washington, DC 20210.

    Learn more about WARN Requirements