Submit a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notice

Provisions and requirements when submitting a WARN Notice.

Current Notices

DLI posts a list of current WARN Notices, organized by month and year.

WARN Notice Requirements

When submitting a WARN Notice, it must also be provided to:

Affected workers or their representatives (e.g., a labor union)

the State Dislocated Worker unit

The Department of Labor & Industry

WARN Notice Content

It must be in writing. Any reasonable method of delivery designed to ensure receipt 60 days before a closing or layoff is acceptable. The notice must be specific.

WARN Notice Exceptions

A WARN Notice must reach the affected employees within 60 days before a closing or layoff. There are three exceptions:

Faltering company - Applies only to plant closings. It covers situations where a company has sought new capital or business in order to stay open and where giving notice would ruin the opportunity. Unforeseeable business circumstances - Applies to closings and layoffs that are caused by circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. Natural disaster - Applies where a closing or layoff is the direct result of a natural disaster, such as a flood, earthquake, drought or storm.



Employers can find more information about general provisions, exemptions and guidance under the WARN Act.

DLI will provide rapid response assistance as soon as information is received that a mass dislocation or plant closure is scheduled to take place.