Submit a Request for Steward-Supervisor Training

Designed to enhance technical knowledge and foster better relationships between labor and management at the first level—Steward-Supervisor Training focuses on addressing problems that typically arise on the shop floor or in the immediate working environment.

The program also covers topics like rights, roles, and responsibilities of both parties, as well as promoting effective communication, problem-solving, and conflict management.

The main objective of the program is to shift away from an "us vs. them" mentality while recognizing each party's purpose and responsibilities. Conflict is a natural part of labor-management relations, training emphasizes how conflicts are handled and resolved.

Training its customizable, and can be used independently or in combination with other initiatives like Labor-Management Committees or Interest-Based Bargaining.