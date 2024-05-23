Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Request for Steward-Supervisor Training

    Steward-Supervisor Training helps union reps and supervisors develop some essential skills to navigate labor relations in the workplace and cultivate more effective and productive labor-management relationships.

    Request training

    Steward-Supervisor Training Overview

    During up to seven, three-hour sessions, you will develop skills in handling grievances, interpreting contracts, and applying just cause.

    Designed to enhance technical knowledge and foster better relationships between labor and management at the first level—Steward-Supervisor Training focuses on addressing problems that typically arise on the shop floor or in the immediate working environment.

    The program also covers topics like rights, roles, and responsibilities of both parties, as well as promoting effective communication, problem-solving, and conflict management.

    The main objective of the program is to shift away from an "us vs. them" mentality while recognizing each party's purpose and responsibilities. Conflict is a natural part of labor-management relations, training emphasizes how conflicts are handled and resolved.

    Training its customizable, and can be used independently or in combination with other initiatives like Labor-Management Committees or Interest-Based Bargaining.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, or to submit a request, contact the Bureau of Mediation.

    Call us

    Call the Bureau of Mediation

    717-783-2803

    Submit by mail

    Department of Labor & Industry Bureau of Mediation 651 Boas Street, Room 413 Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    Download the form

    Email us

    Email any questions to

    ra-libmed@pa.gov