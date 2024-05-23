Submit a Request for Labor-Management Timed Mediation

About Timed Mediation
Timed Mediation has a success rate of 95% since its start in 1990.
To participate in the program, a trusting relationship between the parties is necessary. Both parties must be willing to focus only on necessary issues.
Once the time deadline is set, both parties must commit to staying at a hotel/motel away from the worksite until the process is concluded.
Once the list of issues is finalized, nothing else can be added.
Negotiating committees must allow mediators to participate in their respective sessions.
Prior to timed mediation, labor and management representatives should openly discuss the issues that will be raised and determine their bottom lines.
How Labor-Management Timed Mediation Works
Process
Unlike the traditional method of collective bargaining, artificial barriers are eliminated from the beginning by using, for example, alternate seating arrangements.
Second, the final list of issues is placed on a chart so that all participants know and understand that these are the only issues to be resolved and that nothing else can be added.
Third, the order in which the issues will be discussed and decided upon will be determined by the mediators.
Fourth, once an issue is selected, the moving party will begin by speaking on the issue, i.e., why it is important or why it is a problem.
Fifth, a roundtable discussion will follow involving all participants. After the discussion is completed, and not before, the moving party will generate a proposal to be accepted or countered.
Sixth, if the proposal is countered, discussion and the exchange of counter proposals will continue until the issue is resolved.
Communication
You are dealing with a self-imposed time restriction, open and frank discussion between the parties and mediators prior to using the process is essential. This makes the decision to participate an easier choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
Clearly, if one or both sides find that there is very little, if any, room to negotiate on one or more “must” issues, both sides need to reevaluate whether this procedure is for them. Although it must be understood that “no” is a valid position, if it is used in conjunction with crucial issues, the likelihood of Timed Mediation being successful is not good. Likewise, if either party intends on rewriting the contract, or plans an attempt to hold the other hostage to the process, the probability of success is also low.
It is important to understand that once an issue is selected it will be worked on until completed. Once resolved, the issue cannot be reopened.
Remember, the process is informal until all issues are resolved. Failure to achieve total agreement on all issues by the end of the process is not prejudicial to either side. Negotiations simply begin at a later date as if nothing had occurred, using traditional bargaining.