Submit a Request for Labor-Management Timed Mediation

To participate in the program, a trusting relationship between the parties is necessary. Both parties must be willing to focus only on necessary issues.

Once the time deadline is set, both parties must commit to staying at a hotel/motel away from the worksite until the process is concluded.

Once the list of issues is finalized, nothing else can be added.

Negotiating committees must allow mediators to participate in their respective sessions.

Prior to timed mediation, labor and management representatives should openly discuss the issues that will be raised and determine their bottom lines.