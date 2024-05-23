Submit a Request for Additional Information on Interest-Based Bargaining

Interest-Based Bargaining is an alternative approach to bargaining that focuses on collaboration instead of confrontation. This method encourages open discussion by allowing for a wider range of topics to be addressed. Unlike traditional bargaining, which often involves strict demands and positions, Interest-Based Bargaining seeks to understand the underlying needs and concerns of all parties involved. By exploring these interests, solutions can be found that effectively meet everyone's needs.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation provides training for those who desire to enter into IBB and the Bureau will also provide mediators to serve as facilitators for the process.