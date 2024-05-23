Report Unemployment Compensation (UC) Fraud

Unemployment Compensation fraud typically falls into one of three categories:

Identity Theft

​Identity theft is a serious crime that occurs when someone else uses your personally identifiable information such as your name, Social Security number, credit card information, driver’s license number, or other identifying information without your consent. Most of the time, this stolen information is used to obtain credit, merchandise, or services in the name of the victim. It can also be used to file for Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits.

Claimant Fraud

​Claimant UC fraud can include knowingly submitting false information to obtain or increase UC benefits; continuing to collect benefits when knowing oneself to be ineligible; or intentionally not reporting wages or income while collecting full UC benefits.

Employer Fraud

Employers that take actions to avoid paying UC taxes are committing fraud. Those actions include paying employee wages under the table; failing to register as an employer with L&I; failing to report all employees or wages paid; and assisting an employee in filing a fraudulent claim for UC benefits.