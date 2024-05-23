Report the Suspension or Modification of Workers' Compensation Benefits

Use this form to report changes or stops in Workers' Compensation benefits. Also, submit an EDI transaction to match the LIBC-751 to update the claim status in WCAIS.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the more frequently asked questions about Workers' Compensation are addressed here. For more information, please contact BWC directly.
Helpline voice telephone numbers:
toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383
local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447
Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).