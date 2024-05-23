Report the Suspension or Modification of Workers' Compensation Benefits

Use this form to report changes or stops in Workers' Compensation benefits. Complete it, send it to the employee, and upload to WCAIS or mail to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation within seven days. Also, submit an EDI transaction to match the LIBC-751 to update the claim status in WCAIS.

If an employee disagrees with the outcome, they have 20 days from receiving the form to challenge it. Go to www.WCAIS.pa.gov, choose "File a WCOA Petition," link the claim number, select "Employee Challenge Petition (LIBC-751)."

Or, check the box on the paper form you received, sign, and mail to: PA Department of Labor & Industry, Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA), 1010 N 7th Street, Suite 202, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1400.