Report a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Arrangement

Section 315(a)(4) of the Law requires PEOs to file quarterly reports with the department. A PEO may include all its professional employer arrangements on one report. A report for a calendar quarter is due by the last day of the month following the end of the quarter. This provision applies to calendar quarters beginning on or after July 1, 2005.

If you have not registered your PEO in the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS), you can do so here. Once you have created a User ID & Password you will be able to log into your PEO account and maintain your client listing.