    Register with PA CareerLink® for Employment Search Services as a UC Claimant

    UC claimants must create an account with PA CareerLink® to meet the UC program requirements and begin the job search process. 

    Register with PA CareerLink®

    Registered UC claimants can access job search and career pathway services through PA CareerLink®.

    To maintain eligibility as a UC claimant, you must be able and available to accept suitable work, and you must participate in reemployment services through PA CareerLink®. Failure to do so may make you ineligible for benefits.

    Two things are needed to complete your registration:

    1. Your Social Security Number (SSN)
    2. A resume created on PA CareerLink®

    The following information is needed when registering for an account with PA CareerLink®

    • First and last name
    • Date of birth
    • SSN
    • Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?
    • Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?
    • Are you a person with a disability seeking vocational rehabilitation services?

    UC claimants will then click "Continue" to walk through each portion of registration. Once you are successfully registered, you will receive confirmation that you've met the UC work requirement.

    UC claimants with a Keystone ID from another PA site can access an alternative sign in on PA CareerLink®.

    Career services

    PA CareerLink® offers a various resources and job training tools to help UC claimants find employment. 

    Access PA CareerLink® Job Search Services

    UC claimants and job seekers can search by keyword or location on PA CareerLink®'s online job search tool.

    Registered UC claimants have access to PA CareerLink®'s free, career-building services before applying for open positions in their area:

    • Resume building/posting/submitting workshops
    • Mock interviews
    • Job search and training assistance
    • Adult education classes and workshops
    • Career fairs
    • Referral services to partners

    Questions about job seeker registration through PA CareerLink® can be answered by visiting or calling your local office. Contact your local UC Service Center for general questions about Unemployment Compensation or to learn more about maintaining eligibility.

    UC staff are available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call us at 888-313-7284.

    You can contact us by email anytime: uchelp@pa.gov.

    You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

