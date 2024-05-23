Register with PA CareerLink® for Employment Search Services as a UC Claimant

To maintain eligibility as a UC claimant, you must be able and available to accept suitable work, and you must participate in reemployment services through PA CareerLink®. Failure to do so may make you ineligible for benefits.

Two things are needed to complete your registration:

Your Social Security Number (SSN) A resume created on PA CareerLink®

The following information is needed when registering for an account with PA CareerLink®

First and last name

Date of birth

SSN

Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?

Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?

Are you a person with a disability seeking vocational rehabilitation services?

UC claimants will then click "Continue" to walk through each portion of registration. Once you are successfully registered, you will receive confirmation that you've met the UC work requirement.

UC claimants with a Keystone ID from another PA site can access an alternative sign in on PA CareerLink®.