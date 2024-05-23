Register with PA CareerLink® for Employment Search Services as a UC Claimant

Register with PA CareerLink®
Registered UC claimants can access job search and career pathway services through PA CareerLink®.
To maintain eligibility as a UC claimant, you must be able and available to accept suitable work, and you must participate in reemployment services through PA CareerLink®. Failure to do so may make you ineligible for benefits.
Two things are needed to complete your registration:
- Your Social Security Number (SSN)
- A resume created on PA CareerLink®
The following information is needed when registering for an account with PA CareerLink®
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- SSN
- Are you registering to comply with the UC requirement?
- Have you applied for, or are receiving, UC benefits or services?
- Are you a person with a disability seeking vocational rehabilitation services?
UC claimants will then click "Continue" to walk through each portion of registration. Once you are successfully registered, you will receive confirmation that you've met the UC work requirement.
UC claimants with a Keystone ID from another PA site can access an alternative sign in on PA CareerLink®.
Access PA CareerLink® Job Search Services
UC claimants and job seekers can search by keyword or location on PA CareerLink®'s online job search tool.
What best describes you?
- UC claimant
- Job Seeker
- Individual with disabilities
- Mature worker
- Re-entering the workforce
- Student & youth workers
- Veterans
Registered UC claimants have access to PA CareerLink®'s free, career-building services before applying for open positions in their area:
- Resume building/posting/submitting workshops
- Mock interviews
- Job search and training assistance
- Adult education classes and workshops
- Career fairs
- Referral services to partners