    Register for the Lead Occupation Certification Exam

    If you want to register for the Lead Occupation Certification exam, complete the requirements and send it to L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Special Exam Requirements for Lead Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors

    Lead Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors must apply for and pass an exam developed by the U.S. EPA, in addition to passing the required training course(s), in order to be eligible for certification in Pennsylvania. This exam is administered by L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Exam Registration Requirements

    Building Inspectors, Risk Assessors and Supervisors must pass an exam developed by the U.S. EPA, in addition to passing the required training course(s), in order to be eligible for certification.

    The Department of Labor & Industry is currently administering the EPA developed lead exam virtually. This method is individually proctored and requires a computer with a good internet connection that has audio AND video capability.

    To apply for this exam, submit the following to the Department of Labor & Industry:

    • A completed Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam (LIBI-622L). Be sure to check the box next to "Initial Exam."

    • A non-refundable fee via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. All applicants must pay this fee, even government and not-for-profit employees. Click here for the fee schedule.

    • A copy of your most recent training certificate issued by an EPA or PA accredited training provider.

    If registering to take the Risk Assessor exam, complete the following:

    If registering to take the Supervisor exam, complete the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form, as detailed above.

    If registering to take the Inspector exam, no additional forms are required.

    All forms can be mailed to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact Us

    For questions about lead certification requirements, contact L&I's Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division.

    By mail

    Mail your completed form to: PA Department of Labor & Industry Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

