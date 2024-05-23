Skip to main content

    Register an Apprenticeship Program

    Employers can register to help support their employees by customizing a paid apprenticeship in the workplace.

    About Registered Apprenticeship

    Employers can register and post opportunities online through PA CareerLink®.

    Apprenticeship programs are designed by employers, workforce development organizations and labor unions to train workers for in-demand jobs. The programs are highly specialized and help meet the unique needs of a specific job.

    Registered apprenticeship program outcomes:

    • Filling vacancies that couldn't be filled due to skills gaps
    • Attracting a broader range of candidates
    • Diversifying your workforce
    • Increasing productivity
    • Ensuring knowledge and experience of older workers is transferred to the next generation of workers

    Only registered apprenticeship programs are eligible for support services and grant funding through the Department of Labor & Industry, as well as certain federal funding programs, like the GI Bill.

    Register your program

    By the numbers

    Apprenticeships are innovative job training programs that allow employers to be directly involved in job training and instruction.

    880

    Program Sponsors

    1,648 Registered Apprenticeship programs

    110 Registered Pre-Apprenticeship programs

    17,007 Active Apprentices

    Register your program in four easy steps.

    Detailed instructions for each step of the application process and resources for employers can be found on PA CareerLink®'s employer page or on the employer and sponsor guide.

    Step #1: Develop your apprenticeship program.

    Step #2: Complete your registration paperwork.

    Step #3: If approved, register your program with the Department of Labor & Industry

    Step #4: Launch and maintain your program.

    PA CAREERLINK®

    Register a Pre-Apprenticeship Program

    An onramp for qualified applicants to gain the skills they need to succeed in a registered apprenticeship program.

    Contact us

    Your local Apprenticeship & Training Representative (ATR) can provide additional assistance as you go through the application process. For more information, email L&I's Registered Apprenticeship team.

    Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) Hotline

    717-787-6997

    Apprenticeship in PA General Email Account

    Apprenticeship@pa.gov

    Pre-apprenticeship in PA General Email Account

    Pre-ra@pa.gov

    ATO website