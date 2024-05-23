Skip to main content

    Occupational and Industrial Safety: Hazardous Chemicals (PennSafe)

    The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety/PennSafe Program in Pennsylvania is responsible for handling hazardous chemical reporting from facility owners/operators.

    Chemical reporting is a process where facilities provide information about hazardous chemicals present at their location in the prior year. These reports need to be submitted annually through an online system called PATTS. PATTS allows for different types of reporting, including initial reports, revision reports, and update reports. The Annual Report, which covers the previous calendar year, is due by March 1st. A Revision Report is used to make changes to a previous annual report, while an Update Report is for updating non-substance-related information that could be important in case of an incident, like contact details for facility personnel.

    Pennsylvania Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) Frequently Asked Questions

    Questions on Pennsylvania reporting requirements may be directed to the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety/Pennsafe Program

    717-783-2071, Option 0

    Email Us lipennsafe@pa.gov Or ra-li-psaf-patts@pa.gov

