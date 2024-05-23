Skip to main content

    Find a Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program

    Job seekers, young adults, and students can visit their local PA CareerLink® to find a registered pre-apprenticeship that prepares them for employment or advanced training in a specific trade or field.

    Become a Pre-Apprentice

    About Registered Pre-Apprenticeship

    A registered pre-apprenticeship program provides the instruction, preparation, and support needed to qualify for an existing registered apprenticeship program.

    PA CareerLink® can help you find a program near you and assist with the application process.

    PA CAREERLINK®

    Learn while you earn. Become a pre-apprentice.

    Pre-apprentices can obtain new skills while earning a paycheck to qualify for a registered apprenticeship program.

    Find an office near you.

    About the Programs

    Registered pre-apprenticeship programs are designed to prepare you for registered apprenticeship programs, and eventually, a successful career.

    Your local PA CareerLink® can connect you with pre-apprenticeship opportunities and provide additional support during your training.

    They are offered by a range of entities, including:

    • Employers
    • Community organizations
    • High schools, trade schools, community colleges, and universities
    • Labor unions

    For programs that are associated with a school, registered pre-apprenticeship programs are integrated directly into your existing curriculum.

    The benefits of pre-apprenticeship

    • Explore careers in in-demand fields and emerging industries
    • Qualify for a registered apprenticeship program
    • Build math, English, and work-readiness skills

    Contact Us

    Reach out to your local PA CareerLink® office or ATO Job Seeker Liaison for assistance and more resources as you go through the application process.

    For additional information, email L&I's Pre-Apprenticeship team.