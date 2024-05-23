File Unemployment Compensation Quarterly Wage/Tax Reports

The Department of Labor & Industry requires employers to file Unemployment Compensation quarterly tax reports electronically through the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).

Reports and contributions are due at the end of the month following the calendar quarter (April 30, July 31, October 31, and January 31). If a due date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, the report will be due the next business day.

You'll need the following information to submit your reports through the Quarterly Reporting portal in UCMS:

Each employee's Social Security number

Each employee's first name, middle initial, and last name

Gross wages paid to each employee

Taxable wages due

Credit weeks earned by each employee during the quarter

Total number of covered employees in the pay period, including the 12th of the month

Employee contributions due

Employer contributions due

Interest due for late payment (when appropriate)

Penalty for late filing (when appropriate)

L&I encourages employers to keep clear, accurate and complete employment and payroll records and retain those records at the place of employment or at an established central recordkeeping office for at least six years after contributions relating to such records have been paid. These records are subject to inspection and audit by the Office of UC Tax Services.

Please note: