File a Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Complaint

Before filing a complaint with the Department, please note carefully the following points:

The Department has no authority to take actions against builders or contractors, nor do we have authority or ability to mandate that sloppy construction work or code violations be corrected.



The Department has no authority to investigate and take action against zoning officers and their enforcement of locally enacted zoning ordinances.



The following are examples of the type of matters that we generally will not investigate: Poor workmanship.



Allegations of code violations that cannot be verified without performing a “destructive” inspection.



Fees charged for code enforcement services. (Fees charged by municipalities or their third party agencies are not regulated by statute or regulation.)



Allegations pertaining to locally adopted property maintenance code requirements and enforcement of these requirements. (Municipalities may adopt and enforce any property maintenance requirements they desire, and these fall outside the scope of the UCC.)



Rude or other unprofessional behavior. (This should be addressed with the municipality’s elected officials who have hired or contracted for the services of the code official.)



Disagreement with a code official’s interpretation of a construction code provision. (This should be appealed by a petition to the municipality’s UCC appeals board.)



The following are the examples of the matters that we will investigate: There is construction work for which no Building Permit was issued, and against which a Building Code Official has failed to take action upon being informed of this.



A person is performing code-enforcement work without the required UCC credentials.



A Building Code Official has issued a Certificate of Occupancy, but there are construction code violations that are clearly visible (i.e., Department officials will not have to perform a “destructive” inspection to verify the allegation).



A Building Code Official has failed to issue a Certificate of Occupancy within five business days of the issuance of a final inspection report indicating compliance with the UCC.



Complainants must detail their allegations on the Department’s complaint form. It is not acceptable to state “See Attachments,” expecting that Department officials will be able to determine allegations by reviewing any documentation attached to the complaint form. However, if the form does not provide sufficient space to detail all of the allegations, additional narrative may be attached. The narrative must cite specific issues directly related to the allegations and must be submitted in a format that is concise and legible.