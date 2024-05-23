File a statement of wages

Accurately complete the Statement of Wages form following the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act and submit it per the instructions in the EDI Implementation Guide for specific EDI transactions. A duplicate should be provided to the injured employee.

The term "average weekly wage" is utilized to calculate the weekly compensation for wage-loss benefits as outlined in the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act. For assistance in determining the weekly compensation rate, a chart is accessible from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and can be found online at www.dli.pa.gov.