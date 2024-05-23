File a Request for a Duplicate or Revised Occupancy Permit or Certificate

Under the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) and the Fire and Panic Act, the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) has issued occupancy permits and certificates of occupancy that allow for the legal occupancy of buildings.

Sometimes these permits or certificates can get damaged or lost, and changes may occur such as ownership, building name, or address.

Assuming that no changes have been made to the previously approved building and no change has been made in the approved use of the building, DLI will issue duplicates or revisions of these previously issued permits/certificates.