Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File a Request for a Duplicate or Revised Occupancy Permit or Certificate

    This form is for requesting duplicates or revised copies of occupancy permits or certificates. It can be used if there have been no changes made to the building or its approved use.

    File request

    Occupancy Permit or Certificate Overview

    Under the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) and the Fire and Panic Act, the Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) has issued occupancy permits and certificates of occupancy that allow for the legal occupancy of buildings.

    Sometimes these permits or certificates can get damaged or lost, and changes may occur such as ownership, building name, or address.

    Assuming that no changes have been made to the previously approved building and no change has been made in the approved use of the building, DLI will issue duplicates or revisions of these previously issued permits/certificates.

    Contact us

    Send mail

    Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Building Plan Review Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1600 Harrisburg, PA 17121 

    By phone

    If you have any questions you can call the Building Plan Review Division

    Call the Building Plan Review Division

    By email

    If you have questions you can email the Building Plan Review Division

    Email the Building Plan Review Division