File a Petition Under the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act or Act 111 of 1968 for Police Officers, Firefighters, or Private Sector Employees

This petition is used by a union seeking to be certified as the bargaining agent for a unit of police officers, firefighters, or private-sector employees. It can also be used by an employee or employer seeking to decertify the current bargaining agent of a unit of police officers, firefighters, or private-sector employees.