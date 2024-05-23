File a Petition for Trade Adjustment Assistance

As an employer, you can support your workers during tough times caused by business setbacks. These include downturns, closures, or shifts abroad. Simply file for Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

You should file the petition within a year of the layoff. This ensures your workers are covered. However, you can also apply before a layoff, if one is threatened. Remember, the certification won't include any worker who left the job more than a year before the petition was filed.

Once your request is received, the USDOL will check if the situation meets the TAA's requirements.