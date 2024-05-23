File a Complaint Against an ASL Interpreter

The Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing administers the Sign Language Interpreter & Transliterator State Registration Act.

ODHH maintains a list of state and provisionally-registered interpreters educating Pennsylvanians about the act, and enforces the act by investigating complaints.

Complaints

Each complaint is unique and ODHH has procedures and guidelines for all complaints.

Procedure & Guidelines:

Staff reviews complaints and determines next steps for an investigation.

The complainant receives a notification letter of the investigation via email or mail of the investigation.

The interpreter is notified of the complaint and is asked to provide additional information within 30 days.

ODHH and the Department of Labor & Industry's legal counsel review the information and make a determination.

The complainant and interpreter are notified of the decision and outcome via email or mail.

If you suspect an interpreter may have violated the act, complete the complaint form and submit it to ODHH.